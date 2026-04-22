NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.3% - Here's Why

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $202.50 and last traded at $202.50. Approximately 106,576,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 172,791,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.88.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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