NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.7% - Here's What Happened

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $201.70 and last traded at $201.68. 159,235,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 175,537,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.35.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC set a $310.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $183.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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