NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 2.6% Higher - Here's Why

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $197.25 and last traded at $195.04. 127,240,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 164,272,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.01.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s AI spending outlook renewed confidence. Strong results from Microsoft reinforced expectations that hyperscalers will continue investing heavily in AI data centers, supporting demand for NVIDIA’s GPUs and networking systems. Why Nvidia stock is rebounding around 3% after Big Tech earnings

Strong results from Microsoft reinforced expectations that hyperscalers will continue investing heavily in AI data centers, supporting demand for NVIDIA’s GPUs and networking systems. Positive Sentiment: AI demand remains robust across the infrastructure chain. Record results from NVIDIA partner SK Hynix, continued hyperscaler capital expenditures and UBS’s view that the semiconductor selloff is overdone all indicate that AI infrastructure demand has not materially slowed. SK Hynix posts sixfold rise in Q2 profit on AI chip demand

Record results from NVIDIA partner SK Hynix, continued hyperscaler capital expenditures and UBS’s view that the semiconductor selloff is overdone all indicate that AI infrastructure demand has not materially slowed. Positive Sentiment: Hut 8’s planned Texas data centers could represent additional demand. NVIDIA is reportedly linked to Hut 8’s leases covering 704 megawatts of planned AI capacity. The headline value depends partly on future renewals, but the agreement highlights the scale of potential AI infrastructure deployment. Nvidia linked to Hut 8’s AI data center lease agreement

NVIDIA is reportedly linked to Hut 8’s leases covering 704 megawatts of planned AI capacity. The headline value depends partly on future renewals, but the agreement highlights the scale of potential AI infrastructure deployment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish, but the next major catalyst is earnings. Recent targets are well above the current trading range, while NVIDIA is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results on August 26. Investors will look for evidence that revenue growth and forward guidance justify the stock’s premium valuation. NVIDIA sets conference call for second-quarter financial results

Recent targets are well above the current trading range, while NVIDIA is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter results on August 26. Investors will look for evidence that revenue growth and forward guidance justify the stock’s premium valuation. Negative Sentiment: Financing and “circular financing” concerns remain an overhang. NVIDIA’s proposed support for AI infrastructure projects has prompted debate over whether customers can sustain spending and debt levels. Rising credit costs at leveraged AI-cloud companies have intensified those concerns. NVIDIA’s OpenAI backstop puts AI financing risk in focus

NVIDIA’s proposed support for AI infrastructure projects has prompted debate over whether customers can sustain spending and debt levels. Rising credit costs at leveraged AI-cloud companies have intensified those concerns. Negative Sentiment: Technical and competitive risks are limiting the rebound. The stock remains below key moving averages after a sharp recent decline, while investors are monitoring new Chinese AI models, Huawei’s progress and warnings that a rival breakthrough could weaken NVIDIA’s dominance. Frequent insider selling is an additional sentiment concern.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $206.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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