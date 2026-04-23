NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1.4% - What's Next?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $197.22 and last traded at $199.64. Approximately 112,251,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 172,236,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.50.

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NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 58,023 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,748 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. McMillan Office Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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