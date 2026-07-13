NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 3.4% - What's Next?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $203.00 and last traded at $203.6910. Approximately 120,348,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 167,839,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.96.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted continued bullish analyst sentiment, with Wall Street still pointing to major upside for NVIDIA thanks to strong AI demand, expanding earnings power, and attractive valuation relative to its growth. Article Title

Several articles highlighted continued bullish analyst sentiment, with Wall Street still pointing to major upside for NVIDIA thanks to strong AI demand, expanding earnings power, and attractive valuation relative to its growth. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also emphasized that NVIDIA’s competitive moat in AI chips remains strong, with commentary saying new AI infrastructure spending from major customers still supports demand for its GPUs and full-stack platform. Article Title

Coverage also emphasized that NVIDIA’s competitive moat in AI chips remains strong, with commentary saying new AI infrastructure spending from major customers still supports demand for its GPUs and full-stack platform. Positive Sentiment: Multiple pieces pointed to NVIDIA’s latest financial strength, including explosive revenue and earnings growth, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are still improving even after a big multi-year run. Article Title

Multiple pieces pointed to NVIDIA’s latest financial strength, including explosive revenue and earnings growth, reinforcing the view that fundamentals are still improving even after a big multi-year run. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports framed the pullback as part of a broader semiconductor and Nasdaq weakness, with futures down and investors rotating out of richly valued tech names rather than reacting to a company-specific problem. Article Title

Some reports framed the pullback as part of a broader semiconductor and Nasdaq weakness, with futures down and investors rotating out of richly valued tech names rather than reacting to a company-specific problem. Neutral Sentiment: There were also mixed competitive headlines: Google is expanding TPU sales and Broadcom/Marvell are being discussed as possible challengers, which may be capping enthusiasm, but these stories still describe NVIDIA as the market leader. Article Title

There were also mixed competitive headlines: Google is expanding TPU sales and Broadcom/Marvell are being discussed as possible challengers, which may be capping enthusiasm, but these stories still describe NVIDIA as the market leader. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern is being fueled by talk of a possible AI spending slowdown, valuation reset, and signs that the market is questioning whether the pace of AI capex can keep supporting the whole trade. Article Title

Investor concern is being fueled by talk of a possible AI spending slowdown, valuation reset, and signs that the market is questioning whether the pace of AI capex can keep supporting the whole trade. Negative Sentiment: Additional pressure came from stories about rising competition in AI infrastructure and memory supply constraints, including SK Hynix weakness and concerns that NVIDIA’s supply chain or product timing could create near-term volatility. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm's 50 day moving average is $209.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 7,534 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here