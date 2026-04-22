NVR (NYSE:NVR) Releases Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $79.97 by ($12.21), Zacks reports. NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.

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NVR Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of NVR traded down $443.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6,490.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,153. NVR has a 12 month low of $6,301.02 and a 12 month high of $8,618.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,949.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,308.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7,675.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 price target on NVR in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,953.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting NVR

Here are the key news stories impacting NVR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America cut its price target to $8,225 but kept a "buy" rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and implying ~18% upside from current levels. Bank of America lowers NVR price target

Bank of America cut its price target to $8,225 but kept a "buy" rating, signaling continued analyst conviction and implying ~18% upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Investing.com highlights that NVR's upcoming/nearby results were in focus because the homebuilder faces margin pressure — useful context for traders watching gross margin, mortgage‑banking performance and backlog trends. NVR earnings in focus

Investing.com highlights that NVR's upcoming/nearby results were in focus because the homebuilder faces margin pressure — useful context for traders watching gross margin, mortgage‑banking performance and backlog trends. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks' earnings preview warned NVR lacked the setup for an earnings beat and expected a decline, setting a cautious backdrop investors were already pricing in before results. Zacks earnings preview

Zacks' earnings preview warned NVR lacked the setup for an earnings beat and expected a decline, setting a cautious backdrop investors were already pricing in before results. Negative Sentiment: NVR reported Q1 (ended March 31, 2026) net income of $198.4 million, or $67.76 per diluted share. That EPS figure is materially below several recent sell‑side/preview figures cited by outlets (e.g., Zacks' prior Q1 expectations), which pressured the stock as investors reassess near‑term profitability. NVR Q1 results PR Newswire

NVR reported Q1 (ended March 31, 2026) net income of $198.4 million, or $67.76 per diluted share. That EPS figure is materially below several recent sell‑side/preview figures cited by outlets (e.g., Zacks' prior Q1 expectations), which pressured the stock as investors reassess near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research has trimmed EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q2 2026 and FY2026–FY2028), lowering near‑ and medium‑term earnings expectations and adding downward pressure to the shares. This broad cut in estimates increases the risk that consensus earnings will need further revision. MarketBeat summary of analyst revisions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. This represents a 36.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,684,800. The trade was a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,120 shares of company stock worth $9,012,736. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NVR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,566 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $281,261,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,289 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $228,194,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,730 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $209,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of NVR by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 24,783 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $180,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of NVR by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $177,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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