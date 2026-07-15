O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Up 6.5% - Still a Buy?

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.9960. 360,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,506,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

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Key Stories Impacting O-I Glass

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded O-I Glass (OI) from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may have helped sentiment around the stock. Zacks Research upgrade

Zacks Research upgraded from “strong sell” to “hold,” which may have helped sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised earnings estimates for multiple periods, including Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q4 2027, and FY2027, suggesting improving expectations for the company’s profitability.

Zacks raised earnings estimates for multiple periods, including Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q4 2027, and FY2027, suggesting improving expectations for the company’s profitability. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial lowered its price target to $13 from $14 but kept a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside remains from current levels. Truist price target update

Truist Financial lowered its price target to $13 from $14 but kept a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside remains from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and kept a cautious stance, reflecting ongoing concerns about weak demand and limited catalysts for a stronger re-rating. Bank of America reaffirmation

Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and kept a cautious stance, reflecting ongoing concerns about weak demand and limited catalysts for a stronger re-rating. Neutral Sentiment: Earlier reports noted BofA’s downgrade tied to weak demand and fewer near-term catalysts, which continues to weigh on sentiment even as some analysts turn more positive. BofA downgrade article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.62.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Eduardo Restrepo acquired 3,309 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $29,714.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president owned 94,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,907.02. The trade was a 3.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randolph L. Burns purchased 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 133,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,246.24. This trade represents a 8.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,083 shares of company stock worth $157,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in O-I Glass by 36,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company's stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

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