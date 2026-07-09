Oasis Management Co Ltd. Sells 30,000 Shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 813,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,379,852.67. This represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 28,720 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $790,087.20.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $289,000.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 117,612 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $3,296,664.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 720 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $21,621.60.

On Monday, May 4th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $297,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 4,916 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $147,627.48.

On Monday, April 27th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 20,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 493 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $14,883.67.

On Friday, April 24th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 10,000 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00.

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Stratus Properties Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ STRS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 248,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,679. The stock has a market cap of $215.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.03. Stratus Properties Inc. has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $32.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 74.96%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRS. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stratus Properties from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stratus Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stratus Properties

Institutional Trading of Stratus Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stratus Properties by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,395 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Stratus Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stratus Properties by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties, Inc NASDAQ: STRS is a publicly traded real estate investment and management company focused on acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant commercial properties in the United States. The company targets net‐lease assets in the office, industrial and retail sectors, seeking long-term, creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases that transfer property-related expenses to lessees. Stratus Properties employs a disciplined investment strategy designed to generate stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in 2014, Stratus Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties across major metropolitan and secondary markets.

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