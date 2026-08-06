Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.1375.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $12.55 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Oatly Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Price Performance

Shares of OTLY opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $454.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.81. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.43.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.99). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,479.86%. The firm had revenue of $240.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oatly Group

In other Oatly Group news, insider Martin Fredrik Lind sold 2,968 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $26,593.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $162,068.48. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Simon Kenneth James Broadbent sold 7,820 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $69,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.75. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,722 shares of company stock valued at $113,872. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Oatly Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company's stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group is a Sweden-based food and beverage company specializing in the development, production and sale of oat-derived dairy alternatives. The company’s product lineup includes oat-based drinks, ice cream, yogurts, spreads and cooking creams, all marketed under the Oatly brand name. By leveraging proprietary processing technology, Oatly extracts the nutritional benefits of oats—such as soluble fiber and plant protein—while delivering taste and texture profiles that closely mimic traditional dairy products.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from research at Lund University, Oatly initially focused on exploiting the health and functional benefits of oat beta-glucans.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Oatly Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oatly Group wasn't on the list.

While Oatly Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here