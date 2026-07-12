Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OTLY - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.6375.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $12.55 price target on Oatly Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

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Oatly Group Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 83,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.43. The stock has a market cap of $307.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $228.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.61 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 432.75% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oatly Group

In other Oatly Group news, SVP Simon Kenneth James Broadbent sold 7,820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $69,989.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.75. The trade was a 11.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Martin Fredrik Lind sold 2,968 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $26,593.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,068.48. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 12,722 shares of company stock worth $113,872 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in Oatly Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company's stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group is a Sweden-based food and beverage company specializing in the development, production and sale of oat-derived dairy alternatives. The company’s product lineup includes oat-based drinks, ice cream, yogurts, spreads and cooking creams, all marketed under the Oatly brand name. By leveraging proprietary processing technology, Oatly extracts the nutritional benefits of oats—such as soluble fiber and plant protein—while delivering taste and texture profiles that closely mimic traditional dairy products.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from research at Lund University, Oatly initially focused on exploiting the health and functional benefits of oat beta-glucans.

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