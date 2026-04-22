Oatly Group (OTLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share and revenue of $214.6080 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 17.71% and a negative return on equity of 236.71%. The company had revenue of $233.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. On average, analysts expect Oatly Group to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oatly Group Stock Performance

OTLY opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. Oatly Group has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $416.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 target price on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $14.00 target price on Oatly Group and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oatly Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oatly Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,001 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Oatly Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,130 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group is a Sweden-based food and beverage company specializing in the development, production and sale of oat-derived dairy alternatives. The company’s product lineup includes oat-based drinks, ice cream, yogurts, spreads and cooking creams, all marketed under the Oatly brand name. By leveraging proprietary processing technology, Oatly extracts the nutritional benefits of oats—such as soluble fiber and plant protein—while delivering taste and texture profiles that closely mimic traditional dairy products.

Founded in 1994 as a spin-off from research at Lund University, Oatly initially focused on exploiting the health and functional benefits of oat beta-glucans.

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