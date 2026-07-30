Octave Specialty Group (OSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $22.7910 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Octave Specialty Group (NYSE:OSG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. Octave Specialty Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 75.91%. On average, analysts expect Octave Specialty Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Octave Specialty Group Trading Down 1.5%

Octave Specialty Group stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $257.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. Octave Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Octave Specialty Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Octave Specialty Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Octave Specialty Group by 613.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Octave Specialty Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Octave Specialty Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Octave Specialty Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSG shares. Zacks Research lowered Octave Specialty Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Octave Specialty Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OSG

About Octave Specialty Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc NYSE: AMBC is a specialized financial services holding company headquartered in New York City. Through its principal subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corporation, the company provides financial guarantee insurance and surety bonds designed to enhance the credit quality of public finance and structured finance transactions. Ambac’s offerings are tailored to municipal issuers, financial institutions and corporate borrowers, supporting infrastructure projects, energy and transportation initiatives, as well as asset-backed securities.

Ambac’s core business activities center on credit enhancement and risk-transfer solutions.

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