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Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Octopus Apollo VCT logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Octopus Apollo VCT's shares hit a new 52-week high of GBX 49.20 in mid-day trading (previous close GBX 46.70) on Monday, with a volume of 3,876 shares.
  • The fund has a market capitalization of £542.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.09, with 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at GBX 46.26 and GBX 46.59 respectively.
  • Octopus Apollo VCT is a venture capital trust that predominantly makes secured loans and equity investments in UK small- and medium-sized companies, typically targeting debt investments of £1–2 million across instruments like ordinary and preference shares, loan stock, and convertibles.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Octopus Apollo VCT.

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.20 and last traded at GBX 49.20, with a volume of 3876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.70.

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.59. The company has a market capitalization of £542.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.09.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

(Get Free Report)

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million). The fund primarily invests in the form of a secured loan using various unquoted investment instruments, including ordinary and preference shares, loan stocks, and convertible securities.

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