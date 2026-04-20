Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

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Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Performance

Octopus Apollo VCT ( LON:OAP3 Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.20 and last traded at GBX 49.20, with a volume of 3876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.70.

The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 46.59. The company has a market capitalization of £542.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.09.

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million). The fund primarily invests in the form of a secured loan using various unquoted investment instruments, including ordinary and preference shares, loan stocks, and convertible securities.

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