Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.31, but opened at $11.95. Oculis shares last traded at $11.9810, with a volume of 65,189 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Oculis from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oculis from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oculis from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oculis from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.33.

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Oculis Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,460.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oculis

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCS. Gildi lifeyrissjodur bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,250,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Oculis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,746,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,887,000 after acquiring an additional 493,827 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth $3,651,000. NEXTBio Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth $2,991,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oculis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oculis

Oculis SA NASDAQ: OCS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

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