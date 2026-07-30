Oculis (OCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Oculis to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $0.2340 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a negative net margin of 8,460.67%.The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect Oculis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oculis Price Performance

OCS stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Oculis has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCS. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Oculis from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oculis from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Oculis from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oculis from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OCS

Institutional Trading of Oculis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCS. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,862,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oculis by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 331,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis SA NASDAQ: OCS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel ophthalmic therapies designed primarily to treat retinal and neuro-ophthalmic diseases. Leveraging its proprietary technology platforms, Oculis aims to deliver therapeutic agents to the back of the eye through topical or nasal administration, potentially offering an alternative to current intravitreal injections. The company’s pipeline includes OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation targeting diabetic macular edema; OCS-05, a neuroprotective candidate for acute optic neuritis and idiopathic intracranial hypertension; and OC-02, a nasal spray formulation of varenicline for dry eye disease.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Oculis operates research and development facilities across Europe and in the United States, with a presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

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