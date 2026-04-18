ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of ODDITY Tech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ODDITY Tech from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ODDITY Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of ODDITY Tech from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD

ODDITY Tech Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $15.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.92. ODDITY Tech has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company's 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.11 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODDITY Tech

In other news, CFO Mann Lindsay Drucker sold 9,604 shares of ODDITY Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $123,411.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,054 shares in the company, valued at $630,343.90. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of ODDITY Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ODDITY Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ODDITY Tech by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in ODDITY Tech by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in ODDITY Tech by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 47,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in ODDITY Tech by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 353,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 142,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company's stock.

Key ODDITY Tech News

Here are the key news stories impacting ODDITY Tech this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces note a shifting narrative after ODD’s advertising disruption and analyst reset; useful context on whether the selloff reflects temporary execution issues or longer-term fundamentals. Read More.

Analysis pieces note a shifting narrative after ODD’s advertising disruption and analyst reset; useful context on whether the selloff reflects temporary execution issues or longer-term fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class actions have been filed alleging misleading disclosures tied to an ad partner algorithm change that reportedly drove up ad costs, triggered a 49% share plunge and an expected ~30% revenue decline. These suits (Hagens Berman, Pomerantz and others) raise the prospect of litigation costs, management distraction and potential damages. Read More. • Read More.

Multiple securities class actions have been filed alleging misleading disclosures tied to an ad partner algorithm change that reportedly drove up ad costs, triggered a 49% share plunge and an expected ~30% revenue decline. These suits (Hagens Berman, Pomerantz and others) raise the prospect of litigation costs, management distraction and potential damages. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff-side law firms (Schall, Rosen, Gross, Faruqi & Faruqi, etc.) are actively soliciting lead plaintiffs and reminding investors of May 11 deadlines, increasing the likelihood of consolidated large-scale litigation. Consolidation could centralize claims and increase legal exposure. Read More. • Read More. • Read More.

Multiple plaintiff-side law firms (Schall, Rosen, Gross, Faruqi & Faruqi, etc.) are actively soliciting lead plaintiffs and reminding investors of May 11 deadlines, increasing the likelihood of consolidated large-scale litigation. Consolidation could centralize claims and increase legal exposure. Read More. • Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Targeted allegations focus on misleading disclosures about advertising efficiency after an ad partner algorithm change — this is the operational root cause cited by plaintiffs and could imply near-term revenue pressure and higher customer acquisition costs. Read More.

Targeted allegations focus on misleading disclosures about advertising efficiency after an ad partner algorithm change — this is the operational root cause cited by plaintiffs and could imply near-term revenue pressure and higher customer acquisition costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Brokerage coverage has turned cautious — an industry roundup shows an average “Reduce” rating from brokerages, signaling lowered expectations from sell-side analysts and potential pressure on the stock until guidance and ad metrics stabilize. Read More.

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ODDITY Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ODDITY Tech wasn't on the list.

While ODDITY Tech currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here