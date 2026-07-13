Go Pro
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Office Properties Income Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) shares gapped up at the open, rising from a prior close of $16.50 to an opening price of $17.31 before trading around $17.03.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, but the overall view leans positive: one firm initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $27 price target, while MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
  • The REIT has a market cap of $1.25 billion and relatively high leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22; institutional ownership is also significant at 64.41%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $17.31. Office Properties Income Trust shares last traded at $17.0250, with a volume of 2,568 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Office Properties Income Trust to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Odean Cap Resea upgraded Office Properties Income Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPI

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Free Report) by 308.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,785 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 92,699 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company's stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Office Properties Income Trust NASDAQ: OPI is a real estate investment trust formed to acquire, own and manage single-tenant, net-leased office properties across the United States. Organized as a Maryland REIT, the company completed its initial public offering in 2020 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker “OPI.” Its investment strategy centers on free-standing office buildings leased on long-term, triple-net leases to creditworthy tenants, offering predictable cash flows and limited operational exposure.

The trust’s core activities include sourcing and underwriting acquisitions, overseeing property management and structuring lease agreements that transfer most property expenses to tenants.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Office Properties Income Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Office Properties Income Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Office Properties Income Trust wasn't on the list.

While Office Properties Income Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines