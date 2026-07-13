Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $17.31. Office Properties Income Trust shares last traded at $17.0250, with a volume of 2,568 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Office Properties Income Trust to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Odean Cap Resea upgraded Office Properties Income Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OPI

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI - Free Report) by 308.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,785 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 92,699 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company's stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust NASDAQ: OPI is a real estate investment trust formed to acquire, own and manage single-tenant, net-leased office properties across the United States. Organized as a Maryland REIT, the company completed its initial public offering in 2020 and trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker “OPI.” Its investment strategy centers on free-standing office buildings leased on long-term, triple-net leases to creditworthy tenants, offering predictable cash flows and limited operational exposure.

The trust’s core activities include sourcing and underwriting acquisitions, overseeing property management and structuring lease agreements that transfer most property expenses to tenants.

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