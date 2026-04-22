OGE Energy (OGE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3672 per share and revenue of $604.51 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. OGE Energy's payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, Director Lyle G. Ganske purchased 10,420 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $500,055.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,055.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah R. Stafford sold 6,130 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $292,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,263.43. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OGE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGE. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 119.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho set a $49.00 price target on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. NYSE: OGE is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

In addition to its core electric utility operations, OGE Energy Corp.

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