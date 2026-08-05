Oguzhan Atay Sells 32,500 Shares of Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Stock

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) CEO Oguzhan Atay sold 32,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $4,450,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. The trade was a 61.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oguzhan Atay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Oguzhan Atay sold 12,500 shares of Billiontoone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.37, for a total value of $1,717,125.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Oguzhan Atay sold 12,500 shares of Billiontoone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.10, for a total value of $1,576,250.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Oguzhan Atay sold 12,500 shares of Billiontoone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,625.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Oguzhan Atay sold 26,250 shares of Billiontoone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $3,203,812.50.

On Monday, June 8th, Oguzhan Atay sold 12,500 shares of Billiontoone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $1,227,750.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Oguzhan Atay sold 26,250 shares of Billiontoone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $2,563,575.00.

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Billiontoone Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLLN traded up $7.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.97. The stock had a trading volume of 906,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,551. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26. Billiontoone, Inc. has a one year low of $61.96 and a one year high of $150.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.58.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.45 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Billiontoone, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Billiontoone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Billiontoone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in Billiontoone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Billiontoone in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Billiontoone from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Billiontoone from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Billiontoone from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Billiontoone currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $126.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLLN

About Billiontoone

BillionToOne NASDAQ: BLLN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

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