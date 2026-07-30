Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.02 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business's revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Oil States International's conference call:

Second-quarter results improved sequentially , with revenue of $157 million up 8% and adjusted EBITDA of $19 million up 14%; growth was driven by Downhole Technologies, Completion and Production Services, favorable mix, and execution.

, with revenue of $157 million up 8% and adjusted EBITDA of $19 million up 14%; growth was driven by Downhole Technologies, Completion and Production Services, favorable mix, and execution. Offshore Manufactured Products backlog reached a more-than-10-year high of $451 million , up 24% year over year, with a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio. Management reiterated expectations for full-year book-to-bill of at least 1.0x and said new orders carry margins accretive to the existing backlog.

, up 24% year over year, with a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio. Management reiterated expectations for full-year book-to-bill of at least 1.0x and said new orders carry margins accretive to the existing backlog. Downhole Technologies posted its highest revenue since the second quarter of 2023 as perforating and completion-product demand strengthened; management expects activity to remain near second-quarter levels through the rest of 2026.

Geopolitical disruptions, particularly in the Middle East, have delayed offshore contract awards and will push some revenue recognition from 2026 into 2027. Downhole margins also remain pressured by elevated tungsten, charge-powder, copper, and other raw-material costs.

Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $157 million-$167 million and adjusted EBITDA of $18 million-$20 million, while full-year guidance remains $640 million-$660 million of revenue and $77 million-$83 million of adjusted EBITDA. Management expects working-capital investments to unwind in the second half and forecasts full-year free cash flow of $35 million-$40 million, excluding potential additional asset-sale proceeds.

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Oil States International Price Performance

Shares of OIS stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $7.57. 1,009,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,474. The company has a market capitalization of $455.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.08. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OIS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oil States International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oil States International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Oil States International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Oil States International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oil States International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OIS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,652 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,262 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,626 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,191 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 334,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company's stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc is a Houston-based provider of products and services to the global oil and gas industry. Through its well site solutions and flat steel solutions segments, the company supplies critical equipment and consumables used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its well site offerings include a broad range of rental products—such as coiled tubing, frac iron, pressure control equipment and downhole tool rentals—designed to support drilling rigs and well completion crews.

In addition to rental and service offerings, Oil States International's flat steel solutions business manufactures and distributes steel pipeline and flowback products.

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