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Oil Stocks To Watch Now - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ExxonMobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR) are MarketBeat's top oil stocks to watch today, having recorded the highest dollar trading volume among oil names in the past several days.
  • ExxonMobil and Chevron are integrated majors operating across upstream and downstream (exploration, production, refining and chemicals), while Petrobras is primarily focused on exploration and production in Brazil.
  • Oil stocks remain highly sensitive to crude-price swings and geopolitical or regulatory events (e.g., tensions around the Strait of Hormuz), making them popular for energy exposure, dividend income, or as an inflation hedge.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of ExxonMobil.

ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is tied to the oil industry—including exploration and production (upstream), transportation and refining (midstream/downstream), and oilfield services and equipment, as well as integrated oil majors. These stocks are often sensitive to crude oil price swings, geopolitical and regulatory events, and economic cycles, and are held by investors seeking energy-sector exposure, potential dividend income, or a hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ExxonMobil Right Now?

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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