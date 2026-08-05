Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Declares Dividend Increase - $5.25 Per Share

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 5.25 per share on Friday, August 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a 162.5% increase from Okeanis Eco Tankers's previous quarterly dividend of $2.00.

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Okeanis Eco Tankers Price Performance

ECO traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 827,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $63.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of -0.15.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.30. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 41.26%.The company had revenue of $268.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Okeanis Eco Tankers

Here are the key news stories impacting Okeanis Eco Tankers this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large dividend supports the bullish case: Okeanis declared a quarterly dividend of $5.25 per share , with staggered payments through the Oslo and New York listings. The payout reinforces the company’s appeal to income-focused investors and reflects strong tanker cash generation. Okeanis Eco Tankers Q2 2026 dividend announcement

Okeanis declared a quarterly dividend of , with staggered payments through the Oslo and New York listings. The payout reinforces the company’s appeal to income-focused investors and reflects strong tanker cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings significantly exceeded expectations: Okeanis reported EPS of $5.91 , above the approximately $4.6 consensus forecast, while revenue reached $268.1 million versus about $220.3 million expected. Earnings also rose sharply from the prior-year period, highlighting continued strength in crude tanker rates. Okeanis Eco Tankers surpasses Q2 earnings and revenue estimates

Okeanis reported EPS of , above the approximately $4.6 consensus forecast, while revenue reached versus about $220.3 million expected. Earnings also rose sharply from the prior-year period, highlighting continued strength in crude tanker rates. Positive Sentiment: Strong near-term outlook prompted an analyst upgrade: Seeking Alpha upgraded ECO to Buy, citing its young fleet, commercial outperformance and unusually high rates on voyages involving the Strait of Hormuz and the CPC terminal. The analysis estimates third-quarter EPS near $5 and potentially about $10 in dividends over two quarters, although those figures depend on freight-market conditions. Okeanis Strait of Hormuz operations fuel record dividends upgrade

Seeking Alpha upgraded ECO to Buy, citing its young fleet, commercial outperformance and unusually high rates on voyages involving the Strait of Hormuz and the CPC terminal. The analysis estimates third-quarter EPS near $5 and potentially about $10 in dividends over two quarters, although those figures depend on freight-market conditions. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed: Recent filings showed more funds adding shares than reducing them, but several notable investors—including Encompass Capital and Citadel—cut positions. This suggests institutional sentiment is constructive but not uniform.

Recent filings showed more funds adding shares than reducing them, but several notable investors—including Encompass Capital and Citadel—cut positions. This suggests institutional sentiment is constructive but not uniform. Negative Sentiment: Risk indicators remain elevated: Exposure to sensitive shipping routes can produce exceptional rates but also creates geopolitical, operational and insurance risks. Separately, unusually heavy put-option activity signals that some traders are hedging against a pullback or increased volatility.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a Marshall Islands–incorporated, publicly traded shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of eco-design product tankers. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ECO” in May 2019 following an initial public offering. It focuses on the acquisition of newbuilding medium-range (MR) and long-range (LR) product tankers designed to deliver enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

As of its public listing, Okeanis Eco Tankers' fleet comprises twelve eco-efficient vessels built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

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