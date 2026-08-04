Go Pro
→ The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Okeanis Eco Tankers logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Okeanis Eco Tankers reported quarterly EPS of $5.91, beating analyst estimates of $4.61 by $1.30. The company posted a 41.26% net margin and 37.13% return on equity.
  • The company increased its quarterly dividend to $2.00 per share, implying an annualized dividend of $8.00 and a 13.5% yield, although its payout ratio stands at 141.34%.
  • Despite recent institutional buying, analyst sentiment is cautious: five analysts rate the stock “Hold” and one rates it “Buy,” with an average price target of $59.52.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.30, FiscalAI reports. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 37.13%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

Okeanis Eco Tankers stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 990,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,617. The company's fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. This is a boost from Okeanis Eco Tankers's previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. Okeanis Eco Tankers's payout ratio is currently 141.34%.

Institutional Trading of Okeanis Eco Tankers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 574,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 84,130 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,911,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,358 shares of the company's stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 42,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Okeanis Eco Tankers by 8.2% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ECO

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. is a Marshall Islands–incorporated, publicly traded shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of eco-design product tankers. The company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “ECO” in May 2019 following an initial public offering. It focuses on the acquisition of newbuilding medium-range (MR) and long-range (LR) product tankers designed to deliver enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

As of its public listing, Okeanis Eco Tankers' fleet comprises twelve eco-efficient vessels built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Read More

Earnings History for Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Okeanis Eco Tankers Right Now?

Before you consider Okeanis Eco Tankers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Okeanis Eco Tankers wasn't on the list.

While Okeanis Eco Tankers currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
He knows what's coming this year
He knows what's coming this year
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Jensen Huang sold $1.8 billion. I found 3 alternatives
Jensen Huang sold $1.8 billion. I found 3 alternatives
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026

Recent Videos

The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines