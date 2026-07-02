Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) CEO Sells $7,417,200.00 in Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $7,417,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,326,506.22. This trade represents a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jacob Dewitte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $9,560,600.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $4,097,400.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $9,870,000.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of Oklo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $4,176,600.00.

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Oklo Price Performance

OKLO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.44. 9,616,853 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,048,002. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.14. Oklo Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OKLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock worth $792,822,000 after buying an additional 2,968,981 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock worth $283,902,000 after buying an additional 481,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Oklo by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,601,000 after buying an additional 584,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oklo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,671,000 after buying an additional 185,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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