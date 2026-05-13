Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $122.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.49% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OKLO. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Oklo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.42.

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Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. Oklo has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $193.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -101.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oklo will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $7,054,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 656,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,080,178.37. This represents a 17.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 809,040 shares of company stock valued at $49,162,094. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $835,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,036 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Oklo by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,981 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock worth $283,902,000 after buying an additional 481,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oklo by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,220 shares of the company's stock worth $219,601,000 after acquiring an additional 584,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oklo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,007 shares of the company's stock worth $201,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oklo

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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