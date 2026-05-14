Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Down 3.4% - What's Next?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.66 and last traded at $67.26. 14,391,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 11,725,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.
Oklo News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Oklo announced a strategic partnership with Idaho National Laboratory to use its Prometheus AI platform to speed advanced reactor and fuel-system design, a sign of continued technical progress and potential long-term operating efficiency. Oklo (OKLO) Partners With INL to Accelerate Advanced Reactor Design Using AI platform
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Wedbush reaffirming an Outperform rating and Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating Overweight, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside if execution improves.
- Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to focus on operational momentum, including progress toward commercialization and project buildout, which could eventually support revenue generation. Oklo Stock Could Be Ready for Another Massive Run
- Neutral Sentiment: Oklo’s Q1 loss of $0.19 per share beat estimates by a penny, but the company still posted a wider year-over-year loss and remains pre-revenue, keeping valuation tied to future execution. Oklo Publishes First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update
- Neutral Sentiment: The company’s new at-the-market equity program could help fund development, but it also raises dilution concerns for existing shareholders. Oklo Establishes New At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
- Negative Sentiment: The stock has been volatile and was hit after earnings because investors are weighing rising development costs and losses against the company’s long-term nuclear growth story. Oklo shares fall on wider-than-expected Q1 loss
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKLO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO
Oklo Trading Down 3.4%
The company's 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 1.16.
Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $906,529.79. The trade was a 14.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,161,749.50. This represents a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 809,040 shares of company stock valued at $49,162,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Oklo
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $14,829,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oklo by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,860 shares of the company's stock worth $18,403,000 after buying an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oklo by 298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company's stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oklo by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company's stock worth $387,914,000 after buying an additional 1,316,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oklo Company Profile
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Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.
The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.
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