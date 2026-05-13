Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 5.3% - What's Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $69.75. Approximately 13,922,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 11,677,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.63.

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More Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oklo announced a strategic partnership with Idaho National Laboratory to use AI tools for advanced reactor and fuel-system design, which could speed development and strengthen technical validation. Oklo and Idaho National Laboratory to Employ AI-Enabled Reactor Design for Advanced Nuclear Systems

Oklo announced a strategic partnership with Idaho National Laboratory to use AI tools for advanced reactor and fuel-system design, which could speed development and strengthen technical validation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reiterated bullish views after the report, including Wedbush and Cantor Fitzgerald, signaling continued Wall Street support for Oklo’s growth story.

Several analysts reiterated bullish views after the report, including Wedbush and Cantor Fitzgerald, signaling continued Wall Street support for Oklo’s growth story. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also watching Oklo’s progress toward a critical July 4 milestone tied to nuclear industry momentum, which could serve as a near-term catalyst if achieved. Oklo Sinks On Earnings But Racing Toward Critical July 4 Goal

Investors are also watching Oklo’s progress toward a critical July 4 milestone tied to nuclear industry momentum, which could serve as a near-term catalyst if achieved. Neutral Sentiment: Oklo reported a Q1 net loss of $33.1 million, versus a $17.9 million loss a year ago, reflecting rising spending to support development.

Oklo reported a Q1 net loss of $33.1 million, versus a $17.9 million loss a year ago, reflecting rising spending to support development. Neutral Sentiment: The company ended the quarter with a strong cash position, including $1.59 billion in cash and $614.5 million in marketable debt securities, which helps fund its long development timeline.

The company ended the quarter with a strong cash position, including $1.59 billion in cash and $614.5 million in marketable debt securities, which helps fund its long development timeline. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings caution and prior insider-sale disclosures may be adding pressure to a momentum-driven stock that has been volatile ahead of major catalysts.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKLO. Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Oklo from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Oklo from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $85.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Oklo Trading Down 5.3%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $7,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 656,483 shares in the company, valued at $33,080,178.37. This represents a 17.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,040 shares of company stock worth $49,162,094. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oklo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,637,504 shares of the company's stock worth $835,107,000 after acquiring an additional 44,036 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Oklo by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company's stock worth $792,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oklo by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,956,281 shares of the company's stock worth $283,902,000 after purchasing an additional 481,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Oklo by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,220 shares of the company's stock worth $219,601,000 after purchasing an additional 584,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oklo by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,007 shares of the company's stock worth $201,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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