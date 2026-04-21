Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Down 7.3% - Here's What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.94 and last traded at $63.1630. Approximately 10,230,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 10,647,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.13.

Get Oklo alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oklo from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oklo has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.30.

View Our Latest Report on Oklo

Oklo Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $10,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,559,749.14. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 818,766 shares of company stock worth $50,855,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 162.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company's stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company's stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 165.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Oklo by 90.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company's stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 53,703 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here