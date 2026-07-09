Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Stock Price Up 4.4% - Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $49.3650. 7,202,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 11,928,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

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Oklo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oklo received a key regulatory boost after the U.S. Department of Energy approved the Documented Safety Analysis for its Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas, a milestone that strengthens the company’s development outlook and may be helping sentiment. Oklo (OKLO) Gains A Regulatory Win As Investors Weigh Its Valuation

Oklo received a key regulatory boost after the U.S. Department of Energy approved the Documented Safety Analysis for its Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas, a milestone that strengthens the company’s development outlook and may be helping sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside in Oklo, which can add near-term momentum to the stock.

Unusually large call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside in Oklo, which can add near-term momentum to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Oklo continues to be highlighted in bullish nuclear-energy and IPO-watch articles, reflecting ongoing investor interest in the sector and the company’s long-term growth story. 5 Best IPO Stocks with Huge Upside Potential

Oklo continues to be highlighted in bullish nuclear-energy and IPO-watch articles, reflecting ongoing investor interest in the sector and the company’s long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage focused on “best nuclear stocks” and broader nuclear-investment themes keeps Oklo in the spotlight, but these items do not represent a direct fundamental change for the company. Best Nuclear Stocks Worth Watching - July 8th

Coverage focused on “best nuclear stocks” and broader nuclear-investment themes keeps Oklo in the spotlight, but these items do not represent a direct fundamental change for the company. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares in a disclosed transaction, which may weigh on sentiment because insider selling can be seen as a sign of caution or profit-taking. SEC Form 4 filing

CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares in a disclosed transaction, which may weigh on sentiment because insider selling can be seen as a sign of caution or profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary notes that Oklo’s share price has been weak over the past month and year-to-date, and investors are still weighing whether the valuation is too rich after its sharp move higher. Oklo (OKLO) Gains A Regulatory Win As Investors Weigh Its Valuation

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKLO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $80.00 price objective on Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $9,560,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 538,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,742,683.31. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,206,665.64. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 683,629 shares of company stock valued at $43,902,208. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company's stock.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Further Reading

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