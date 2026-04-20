Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading 2% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.30 and last traded at $68.1390. 12,786,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 10,655,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

Get Oklo alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Oklo from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Texas Capital raised shares of Oklo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

Oklo Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,160,480. This trade represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $10,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,559,749.14. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 818,766 shares of company stock valued at $50,855,915 in the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Oklo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company's stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Oklo by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,622 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Oklo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Oklo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Oklo by 75.0% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 350 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here