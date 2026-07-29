Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 6.9% - Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) was down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.61 and last traded at $36.85. Approximately 8,374,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 11,619,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oklo from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Trading Down 6.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $3,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,008,942.40. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 73,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $5,000,202.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 397,642 shares in the company, valued at $27,206,665.64. The trade was a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 683,629 shares of company stock worth $43,902,208. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oklo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Oklo by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company's stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Evanson Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oklo

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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