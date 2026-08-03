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OKYO Pharma (OKYO) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
OKYO Pharma logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OKYO Pharma is expected to report Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10. Analysts anticipate a loss of $0.04 per share.
  • Shares recently fell 1.2% to $1.66, while analyst sentiment remains mixed: the consensus rating is “Hold” with a $5.67 price target, despite HC Wainwright maintaining a “Buy” rating after cutting its target to $5.00.
  • Institutional ownership is limited at 2.97%, though Renaissance Technologies increased its stake by 235%. The clinical-stage biotech is developing Fc-fusion therapies, including Phase 2 candidate OK-101 for diabetic kidney disease.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

OKYO Pharma Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of OKYO stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.66. 4,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,284. OKYO Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on OKYO Pharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKYO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OKYO Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in OKYO Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OKYO Pharma by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OKYO Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company's stock.

About OKYO Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Okyo Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's pipeline is built on proprietary Fc-fusion technology designed to modulate immune responses associated with conditions such as diabetic nephropathy and chronic graft-versus-host disease. Okyo Pharma seeks to address significant unmet medical needs by targeting key cytokine pathways involved in tissue inflammation and fibrosis.

Okyo Pharma's lead product candidate, OK-101, is an Fc-fusion protein in Phase 2 development for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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