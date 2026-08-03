OKYO Pharma (OKYO) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

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OKYO Pharma Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of OKYO stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.66. 4,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,284. OKYO Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on OKYO Pharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on OKYO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OKYO Pharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in OKYO Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OKYO Pharma by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OKYO Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company's stock.

About OKYO Pharma

Okyo Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's pipeline is built on proprietary Fc-fusion technology designed to modulate immune responses associated with conditions such as diabetic nephropathy and chronic graft-versus-host disease. Okyo Pharma seeks to address significant unmet medical needs by targeting key cytokine pathways involved in tissue inflammation and fibrosis.

Okyo Pharma's lead product candidate, OK-101, is an Fc-fusion protein in Phase 2 development for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease.

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