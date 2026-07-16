Old Republic International (ORI) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Old Republic International to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $2.3752 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 3:00 PM ET.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Old Republic International's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Old Republic International's dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Old Republic International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $44.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Old Republic International

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 13,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $516,670.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,436.36. This represents a 29.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 30.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,157 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,069 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,534 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,065 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $62,480,000 after buying an additional 148,891 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company's stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers aviation, commercial auto, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home and auto warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, directors and officers, and surety.

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