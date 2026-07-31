Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

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Several brokerages have issued reports on OLMA. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). On average, equities research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 12,500 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 715,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,282,826.60. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9,476.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company's stock.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Further Reading

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