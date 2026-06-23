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Oluyemi Okupe Sells 18,197 Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 23, 2026
Hims & Hers Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hims & Hers Health CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,197 shares on June 22 at an average price of $34.03, totaling about $619,244. The transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his stake by 6.02%.
  • Okupe has been actively selling shares recently, with multiple transactions in April and May, including sales of 36,922 shares, 19,645 shares, and 7,950 shares. This suggests a pattern of insider selling over the past few months.
  • The company’s recent operating results and stock performance remain mixed: Hims & Hers missed Q1 earnings expectations, while analysts currently assign the stock an average “Hold” rating with a consensus price target of $29.37. The shares were trading around $33.00, near the middle of their 52-week range.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $619,243.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,443.63. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 18th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 7,950 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $187,938.00.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 19,645 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $588,564.20.
  • On Thursday, April 16th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $956,279.80.
  • On Friday, April 17th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,005 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $501,079.15.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 3,975 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $79,420.50.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,512,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,262,973. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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