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Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) CFO Sells 23,263 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 8, 2026
Omada Health logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Omada Health CFO Steven Cook sold 23,263 shares on July 1 at an average price of $22.76, totaling about $529,466. After the sale, he still owned 187,209 shares, a decrease of 11.05% in his stake.
  • Omada Health recently beat earnings expectations, reporting a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the $0.08 loss analysts expected, on revenue of $78.05 million. Analysts now forecast a near-breakeven year with expected EPS of -$0.01.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive overall, with 10 Buy ratings, 2 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating. The stock’s consensus target price is $22.91, close to its recent trading level around $22.98.
  • Interested in Omada Health? Here are five stocks we like better.

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) CFO Steven Cook sold 23,263 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $529,465.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 187,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,260,876.84. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Omada Health Stock Performance

OMDA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,251,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,319. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. Omada Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Omada Health had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omada Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Omada Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Omada Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omada Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omada Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Omada Health by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,998 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMDA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Omada Health in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Omada Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omada Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omada Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.91.

Get Our Latest Report on OMDA

About Omada Health

(Get Free Report)

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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