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Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Omega Healthcare Investors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Omega Healthcare Investors issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of $3.22–$3.26, above the consensus estimate of $3.10. The REIT also recently beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $1.19 EPS and $328.25 million in revenue.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.68 per share, or $2.72 annualized, representing a 5.3% yield; its payout ratio is 129.47%.
  • OHI shares slipped 0.6% to $51.32, near the 52-week high of $52.07. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with a $48.50 price target, while institutional investors own 65.25% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.220-3.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of OHI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. 2,450,125 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $52.07. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.220-3.260 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is 129.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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