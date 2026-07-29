Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.220-3.260 EPS.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,623. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $52.07.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,862 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,099 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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