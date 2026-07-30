OmniAb (OABI) to Post Earnings on Thursday

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $4.6930 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 187.59%. On average, analysts expect OmniAb to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OmniAb Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of OABI opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.43. OmniAb has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in OmniAb by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,721 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OmniAb by 111.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised OmniAb from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

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About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc NASDAQ: OABI operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s integrated antibody discovery platform combines proprietary transgenic animal models, in vitro screening, and in silico engineering to accelerate lead identification and optimization. OmniAb offers both fee-for-service collaborations and license agreements, enabling biopharmaceutical partners to leverage its suite of technologies for programs spanning oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, OmniAb went public in May 2021.

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