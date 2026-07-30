Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

OmniAb (OABI) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
OmniAb logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OmniAb is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on Thursday, August 6. Analysts forecast a loss of $0.11 per share and revenue of approximately $4.69 million; the earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.
  • In the prior quarter, OmniAb reported a loss of $0.06 per share, beating expectations for a $0.10 loss, while revenue of $14.43 million exceeded the $5.60 million consensus estimate.
  • The stock opened at $1.95, with a market capitalization of roughly $282 million, while analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $3.00. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of OmniAb.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $4.6930 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 20.31% and a negative net margin of 187.59%. On average, analysts expect OmniAb to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OmniAb Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of OABI opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.43. OmniAb has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OmniAb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in OmniAb by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,721 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OmniAb by 111.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,612 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised OmniAb from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OmniAb

About OmniAb

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc NASDAQ: OABI operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company’s integrated antibody discovery platform combines proprietary transgenic animal models, in vitro screening, and in silico engineering to accelerate lead identification and optimization. OmniAb offers both fee-for-service collaborations and license agreements, enabling biopharmaceutical partners to leverage its suite of technologies for programs spanning oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, OmniAb went public in May 2021.

Further Reading

Earnings History for OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in OmniAb Right Now?

Before you consider OmniAb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and OmniAb wasn't on the list.

While OmniAb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The government values gold at $42. It's really $4,800.
The government values gold at $42. It's really $4,800.
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines