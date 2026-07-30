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Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Omnicell logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Omnicell issued Q3 2026 guidance of $0.35–$0.43 in EPS and $301 million–$307 million in revenue, both below consensus estimates of $0.43 EPS and $312.6 million revenue. Full-year EPS guidance was set at $2.15–$2.30.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains favorable, with seven Buy ratings and two Holds, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $59.86.
  • Shares fell 3.8% to open at $41.40. Institutional investors own 97.7% of the stock, while two executives sold shares under pre-arranged plans to cover tax-withholding obligations.
  • Five stocks we like better than Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.0 million-$307.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.6 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Omnicell has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicell news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,481.26. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,985,000 after purchasing an additional 197,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Omnicell by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,075,362 shares of the company's stock worth $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,345 shares of the company's stock worth $50,225,000 after purchasing an additional 62,733 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,583 shares of the company's stock worth $51,088,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $25,625,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL)

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