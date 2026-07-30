Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.350-0.430 EPS.

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Omnicell Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Omnicell has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,445 shares of the company's stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,399 shares of the company's stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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