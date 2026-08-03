Omnicell's (OMCL) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. Piper Sandler's target price indicates a potential upside of 21.55% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.86.

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Omnicell Trading Up 4.7%

OMCL traded up $1.65 on Monday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 238,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,464. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $312.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Omnicell has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Omnicell news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,689,807.70. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 42.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company's stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 14.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company's stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 201.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 109,382 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Omnicell by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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