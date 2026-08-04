ON (ONON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ON (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect ON to announce earnings of $0.4144 per share and revenue of $1.0880 billion for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

ON (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ON had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.92%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ON to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ON Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ONON traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.73. 1,384,329 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,459. The company's 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.12. ON has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $52.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Olivier Bernhard purchased 60,000 shares of ON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.63 per share, with a total value of $2,197,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,163,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $189,127,429.92. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caspar Felix Coppetti bought 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,198,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,375,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,327.20. This trade represents a 2.59% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $6,594,000 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in ON by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 701 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of ON by 927.7% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONON. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ON from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded ON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on ON from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.63.

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About ON

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

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