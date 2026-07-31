Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.1250.

Several research firms have recently commented on OFRM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Once Upon A Farm from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Once Upon A Farm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e-)" rating on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Once Upon A Farm from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $23.00 price target on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Once Upon A Farm Stock Performance

OFRM stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.67. Once Upon A Farm has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.77 million and a PE ratio of -66.00.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The organic kids food company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $72.72 million for the quarter. Once Upon A Farm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Once Upon A Farm

Once Upon A Farm NYSE: OFRM is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

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