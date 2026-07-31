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Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Once Upon A Farm logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Analysts collectively rate Once Upon A Farm “Hold.” Of 11 covering firms, five recommend buying, five recommend holding and one recommends selling; the average 12-month price target is $26.13.
  • Several analysts recently lowered their assessments, including Barclays and TD Cowen, which cut price targets to $18 and assigned “equal weight” and “hold” ratings, respectively. Wall Street Zen also downgraded the stock to “sell.”
  • Once Upon A Farm reported quarterly revenue of $72.72 million, up 43.7% year over year, but its $0.59-per-share loss was significantly worse than the $0.21 consensus estimate. The stock opened at $15.84, near its 52-week low of $14.00.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.1250.

Several research firms have recently commented on OFRM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Once Upon A Farm from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Once Upon A Farm from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e-)" rating on shares of Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Once Upon A Farm from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $23.00 price target on Once Upon A Farm in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on OFRM

Once Upon A Farm Stock Performance

OFRM stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.67. Once Upon A Farm has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.77 million and a PE ratio of -66.00.

Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The organic kids food company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $72.72 million for the quarter. Once Upon A Farm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Once Upon A Farm

(Get Free Report)

Once Upon A Farm NYSE: OFRM is a U.S.-based producer of refrigerated organic foods for infants, toddlers and young children. The company’s product lineup emphasizes cold-pressed, organic purees, blends and smoothies formulated for early childhood nutrition. Its offerings are positioned around whole-food ingredients, limited processing and claims of no artificial preservatives or added sugars, with packaging designed for convenience and on-the-go feeding.

Once Upon A Farm distributes its products through a combination of retail and direct-to-consumer channels, serving customers primarily across the United States.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Once Upon A Farm (NYSE:OFRM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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