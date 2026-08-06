Oncobiologics (OTLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $0.9670 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. On average, analysts expect Oncobiologics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oncobiologics Stock Up 7.3%

OTLK opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Oncobiologics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $153.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oncobiologics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Oncobiologics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Oncobiologics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Oncobiologics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Oncobiologics to $1.60 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncobiologics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oncobiologics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oncobiologics news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian purchased 8,539,709 shares of Oncobiologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $5,038,428.31. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,092,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,034,320.12. This represents a 63.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Faisal Ghiath Sukhtian acquired 95,398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $100,167.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 220,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,020.60. This trade represents a 75.97% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,664,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,666 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncobiologics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncobiologics by 74.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,524 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oncobiologics by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oncobiologics by 865.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,477 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company's stock.

Oncobiologics Company Profile

Oncobiologics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of biosimilar therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging recombinant DNA technology and advanced formulation platforms, the company aims to create high-quality, cost-effective alternatives to originator biologic drugs. Oncobiologics' research focus includes monoclonal antibodies and growth factors that support oncology treatment and immunomodulation.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Oncobiologics maintains research facilities in the Greater Boston area and an integrated manufacturing site in Hyderabad, India, through its wholly owned subsidiary.

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