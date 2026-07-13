Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Down 4.1% - Should You Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.96. Approximately 107,056,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 81,749,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Activity at Ondas

In related news, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 295,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 264,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,103.50. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NFSG Corp lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ondas by 5,373.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company's stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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