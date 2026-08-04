Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 5.9% - Time to Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.86. 72,610,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 85,325,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONDS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Zacks Research raised Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ondas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONDS

Ondas Stock Up 5.9%

The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 221.50 and a beta of 2.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 295,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,804.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,119,824.30. The trade was a 39.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock worth $32,109,380. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Ondas by 31.5% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Ondas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. NFSG Corp increased its holdings in Ondas by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadtrust LLC lifted its stake in Ondas by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the company's stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

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