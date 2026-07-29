Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 13.4% - Time to Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.8040. 55,254,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 85,982,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONDS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ondas from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ondas from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 170.10 and a beta of 2.69.

Insider Activity

In other Ondas news, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 295,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $31,939,830.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,119,824.30. This represents a 39.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,767,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,167,000 after buying an additional 5,351,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ondas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,202,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ondas by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,162,151 shares of the company's stock worth $50,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920,071 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Ondas by 1,325.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,568,238 shares of the company's stock worth $35,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ondas by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255,992 shares of the company's stock worth $41,558,000 after acquiring an additional 774,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company's stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Further Reading

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