Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 2% - Should You Sell?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $10.00. 58,099,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 89,290,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ONDS. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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