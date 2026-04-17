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Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 2% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Ondas logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Ondas shares fell about 2% to roughly $10.00 on Friday, with 58.1 million shares traded—about 35% below the average session volume.
  • Analysts are mixed but leaning positive: MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with a consensus target price of $17.25, while individual firms range from “sell” to “buy” and have set targets near $16–$18.
  • Recent results missed on profitability—Q1 EPS of -$0.39 missed estimates by $0.33 though revenue of $30.11M beat expectations—leaving the company unprofitable (net margin ~-270%) but with strong liquidity (current ratio ~4.84) and very low debt.
  • Interested in Ondas? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $10.00. 58,099,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 89,290,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ONDS. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ondas

Ondas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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