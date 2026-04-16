Free Trial
→ The SpaceX story everyone missed (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Up 1.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Ondas logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ondas shares rose about 1.7% to $10.20 on Thursday with ~51.8M shares traded (down 42% from the average), giving the company a market cap of roughly $4.92 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive overall with a MarketBeat average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25, after several firms raised price targets (to $18, $19 and $23) and issued Buy/Strong-Buy notes.
  • Ondas missed on EPS—reporting ($0.39) vs. an expected ($0.06)—but beat revenue at $30.11M; the company remains unprofitable with a deeply negative net margin and ROE, and analysts forecast -0.53 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ondas.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 51,799,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 89,782,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONDS

Ondas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 270.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ondas Right Now?

Before you consider Ondas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ondas wasn't on the list.

While Ondas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
3 Stocks Under $20 Across 3 Hot Sectors
3 Stocks Under $20 Across 3 Hot Sectors
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
The Market Keeps Flipping… These Stocks Could Move Next
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Major Market Swings, Mixed Close After Iran Tensions Ripple Through Stocks
Major Market Swings, Mixed Close After Iran Tensions Ripple Through Stocks
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Stocks on Sale? Here’s What We’re Buying
Stocks on Sale? Here’s What We’re Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines