Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Up 1.7% - What's Next?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 51,799,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 89,782,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ONDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ondas in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONDS

Ondas Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 270.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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